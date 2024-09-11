Commercial Vehicles Impounded For Using LPG Cylinders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Traffic police have impounded over a dozen vehicles and imposed fine on many others for using illegal LPG cylinders on commercial vehicles putting public lives at risk during a crackdown launched across the district on Wednesday.
In line with special directives of the DSP Traffic Mehr Zaffar Hayyat, the traffic police launched a crackdown against vehicles using LPG cylinders. The team checked various vehicles and impounded over a dozen vehicles for using illegal LPG cylinder, while, heavy fine was imposed on many other vehicles over violations.
Speaking on the occasion, DSP Mehr Zaffar Hayyat said that government has already imposed ban on using LPG cylinders in commercial and other vehicles. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination as it was the matter of public safety. He urged masses to cooperate with traffic police and follow the traffic rules.
APP/amj/thh
1740 hrs
