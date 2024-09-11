Open Menu

Commercial Vehicles Impounded For Using LPG Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG cylinders

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Traffic police have impounded over a dozen vehicles and imposed fine on many others for using illegal LPG cylinders on commercial vehicles putting public lives at risk during a crackdown launched across the district on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the DSP Traffic Mehr Zaffar Hayyat, the traffic police launched a crackdown against vehicles using LPG cylinders. The team checked various vehicles and impounded over a dozen vehicles for using illegal LPG cylinder, while, heavy fine was imposed on many other vehicles over violations.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Mehr Zaffar Hayyat said that government has already imposed ban on using LPG cylinders in commercial and other vehicles. He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination as it was the matter of public safety. He urged masses to cooperate with traffic police and follow the traffic rules.

APP/amj/thh

1740 hrs

Related Topics

LPG Police Fine Vehicles Traffic Government

Recent Stories

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

14 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

26 minutes ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

41 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

5 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

6 hours ago
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

19 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

22 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan