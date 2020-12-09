Commercialisation of inventions, research, innovations key to a knowledge economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :"Commercialization of inventions, research and innovations is key to a knowledge economy and start-ups can be a strong means to strengthening it".

This was the conclusion drawn by the experts during the eleven-day long Start and Improve Your business (SIYB) Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop.

The concluding session of the workshop was held here today.

The workshop, titled "Becoming Internationally Recognized SIYB Trainer", was conducted by Lead Master Trainer from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda, Engr. Muhammad Ahsen Mirza, Mr. Gemunu Wijesena, and Mr. David Katenderi, respectively.

The workshop was arranged by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) in collaboration with SIYB programme of International Labour Organization (ILO) and IIU Business Incubation Center (IIU-BIC), Pakistan to help develop the right skills for learning and execution of businesses.

Senator, Sitara Ayaz, Chairperson Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, graced the inaugural of the workshop as chief guest.

Other distinguished guests included: Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi; ILO Country Director for Pakistan, Ms. Ingrid Christensen; from ILO Pakistan, Mr. Saad Gilani; and SIYB Master Trainer Developer from Sri Lanka, Mr. Gemunu Wijesena.

During the modules of the workshop, the participants belonging to various institutions and sectors were trained on essential tools to become a successful trainer of entrepreneurs, as well as how to tap opportunities of SIYB.

The participants were also familiarized with the Monitoring and Evaluation aspects of SIYB, the relevant procedures to adopt effective tools to deploy.

The trainers in making also developed action plans to conduct the Training of Entrepreneurs/ Training of Potential Entrepreneurs (ToE/ToPE) cycle in order to fulfill the criteria and become certified SIYB Trainers.

SIYB is a management-training programme of ILO with a focus on starting and improving small businesses as a strategy for creating more and better employment opportunities, particularly in emerging economies.