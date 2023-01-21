UrduPoint.com

Commercialization One Window Cell To Be Inaugurated Soon: DG MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Director General MDA Qaiser Saleem said that the commercialization of one window cell would be completed and inaugurated soon.

DG MDA expressed these views during a visit to review the construction work of the Commercialization of one window cell here on Saturday.

He inspected the facilities installed in one window cell and issued orders.

He said that at sitting hall equipped with modern technology was being built to provide facilities to the citizens coming for commercialization.

The one-window desk will provide modern and fastest services related to commercialization to the citizens. Fee challans will be issued in one day due to modern technology and trained staff there.

Commercialization issues related to MDA will be resolved as soon as possible.

DG MDA said that the monitoring was being ensured to resolve the Commercialization cases transparently as soon as possible.

