Commission Agents Asked To Ensure Bidding Of Vegetables, Fruits

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Commission agents asked to ensure bidding of vegetables, fruits

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf on Tuesday directed the commission agents to ensure the bidding process of vegetable and fruit market in order to control profiteering.

She directed this while addressing a consultative meeting with commission agents of new vegetable and fruit market at DC Office Committee Room.

She said the bidding process would not only reward the farmer for his hard work but also help consumers to buy vegetables and fruits at reasonable prices.

It is the responsibility of commission agents not to charge more than the prescribedcommission and avoid profiteering, she added.

