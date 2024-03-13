- Home
Commission Agents Asked To Open Fruit, Vegetables Auction At Low Price To Benefit People
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu Wednesday asked the commission agents to open their daily auction of fruit and vegetables at low price to benefit end users during the sacred month of Ramazan and reiterated pledge to keep the prices stable through coordinated efforts of market players and price monitoring officials.
He expressed these views in a meeting with commission agents in a view to keep the prices of edible items stable, said an official release issued here.
Sindhu observed that per kilogram price of apple reduced by Rs 18 and a dozen banana were available at a discount of Rs 20. He added that per kg price of lemon witnessed Rs 20 reduction besides a Rs 10 reduction each in prices of China garlic and tomato was observed.
Moreover, per kg potato price reduced by Rs 4, onion by Rs 2 and Apple Gourd by Rs 6.
DC asked commission agents to open daily bidding of fruit and vegetables from a low price and promised to maintain a strict vigil to ensure the benefits of reduced prices reach the citizens.
He said, profiteering and hoarding would not be tolerated. The meeting was attended by ADCG Aizaz Anjum, DO industries, EADA, commission agents and other officials. Earlier, DC monitored the auction process at the main fruit and vegetables market.
