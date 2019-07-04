Commission constituted to address issues of affectees, allottees: IHC told

Former finance minister Asad Umer Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that a commission had been constituted in compliance of court orders to address the issues of affectees of Capital Development Authority residential sectors

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah conducted hearing on petitions filed by allotees and affectees of Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s sectors including E-12, I-17, H-16, G-12, F-12, Kurri Model Village C-14 and C-15.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan, former finance minister Asad Umer and Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram appeared before the bench.

During the outset of heating this day, the former finance minister apprised the court that a commission comprising the professional experts had been established to permanently address the issue of affectees in compliance of the bench orders. The chairman CDA was also part of this commission, he said.

He stated that four categories had been made regarding the allottees and affectees. He said that the CDA had been given unlimited powers in 1960 which needed to be revisited.

Chief Justice remarked that it was difficult for the court as it required changes in CDA's master plan as well. Justice Minallah observed that mostly senior officers of CDA didn't even bother to read the draft of master plan.

He further remarked that it was never a difficult task for governments to acquire land in other countries of the world.

He asked the former finance minister to prepare a comprehensive guideline so that it wouldn't happen in future.

Justice Minallah observed that CDA and police both were involved in matter of affectees. He said it was a technical issue related to public interest which would be resolved.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case for indefinite time.