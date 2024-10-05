Open Menu

Commission Constituted To Ensure Fair Distribution Of Gas, Petroleum Royalty

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has constituted a Provincial Joint Commission to ensure the fair distribution of development funds from the royalties generated by recently discovered petroleum and gas resources in North Waziristan (NW)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has constituted a Provincial Joint Commission to ensure the fair distribution of development funds from the royalties generated by recently discovered petroleum and gas resources in North Waziristan (NW).

This commission would work to protect the rights of the local population regarding revenue and royalty of recently discovered natural resources. CM Secretariat has issued a formal notification in this connection.

According to the notification, the 13-member commission comprises Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, MNA Mufti Misbahuddin, MPA Naik Muhammad Khan and MPA Muhammad Iqbal.

Other members of the commission include Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Islamabad, officials from Mari Petroleum Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Regional Police Officer Bannu, Commissioner Bannu and a representative of 11 Corps.

The commission would formulate a long-term policy to ensure that the recently discovered natural resources are utilized in the best interests of the country, region, and local population, will act as a liaison amongst the local population, provincial and Federal governments and other stakeholders in this regard.

The notification further states that commission would ensure protection of the legitimate rights of the local population and also guarantee the supply of gas from Shewa to Daud Khel.

The Provincial Joint Commission in consultation with district and tehsil committees would finalize long-term policies for utilization of the revenues of these natural resources.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bannu North Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Company Muhammad Ali Gas Mufti From Best Mari Petroleum Company Limited Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited

Recent Stories

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

49 seconds ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

30 seconds ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

31 seconds ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

34 seconds ago
 Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience ..

Japanese Theater Group "GOMBO" Enthralls Audience with the comedy "Are You Lovin ..

1 hour ago
 Thousands march for Palestinians ahead of Oct 7 an ..

Thousands march for Palestinians ahead of Oct 7 anniversary

1 hour ago
A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, ..

A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, desperate for help

1 hour ago
 Art Exhibition: Legacy, Vision of Old Masters & Co ..

Art Exhibition: Legacy, Vision of Old Masters & Contemporary Painters of Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for ..

PPC, PIC arranges free cardiology medical camp for journalist fraternity

2 hours ago
 Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

Israel readying response to Iran missile attack

2 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

2 hours ago
 Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figu ..

Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan