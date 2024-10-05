Commission Constituted To Ensure Fair Distribution Of Gas, Petroleum Royalty
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 11:31 PM
Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has constituted a Provincial Joint Commission to ensure the fair distribution of development funds from the royalties generated by recently discovered petroleum and gas resources in North Waziristan (NW)
This commission would work to protect the rights of the local population regarding revenue and royalty of recently discovered natural resources. CM Secretariat has issued a formal notification in this connection.
According to the notification, the 13-member commission comprises Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, MNA Mufti Misbahuddin, MPA Naik Muhammad Khan and MPA Muhammad Iqbal.
Other members of the commission include Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Secretary Ministry of Petroleum Islamabad, officials from Mari Petroleum Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Regional Police Officer Bannu, Commissioner Bannu and a representative of 11 Corps.
The commission would formulate a long-term policy to ensure that the recently discovered natural resources are utilized in the best interests of the country, region, and local population, will act as a liaison amongst the local population, provincial and Federal governments and other stakeholders in this regard.
The notification further states that commission would ensure protection of the legitimate rights of the local population and also guarantee the supply of gas from Shewa to Daud Khel.
The Provincial Joint Commission in consultation with district and tehsil committees would finalize long-term policies for utilization of the revenues of these natural resources.
