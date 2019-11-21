Commission constituted to monitor charity collection in province: Shaukat Yousafzai

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet in a meeting here on Thursday with Chief Minister , Mahmood Khan in chair approved the constitution of a commission for monitoring of charity collection by different organizations in the province.

"The commission will be headed by interior secretary with four other members for regularization of charity collection in the province," Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said.

Briefing newsmen about decisions taken in the cabinet, information minister said the government was already working over regulating charity collection, but the commission was formed for fully focusing over the issue and removing the loopholes in checking process.

He said Pakistan had to comply with demands made in FATF (Financial Action Task Force) to prove that we were a responsible nation and fully cooperating in international efforts of combating terrorism through blocking financial support to extremists and terrorist organizations.

The cabinet also had a presentation on Ehsas Programme by Advisor to Prime Minister, Dr Sania Nishtar who also heads the programme.

During the briefing, cabinet members were informed that a total of 134 programmes were included in Ehsas programme for the welfare of people of the country.

An Ehsas app for parliamentarians would soon be launched within ten days for guidance of parliamentarians about areas where people were living in poverty and in need of official support for provision of different facilities.

Similarly, a citizen app of Ehsas programme would be launched within a month for the information of general masses about nature of different schemes launched under the programme, Shaukat added.

He said under Ehsas programme about 120 Langar Khanas (free meals for deserving people premises) were providing services in different parts of the country.

Under the programme interest free loans would be provided to about 80,000 applicants on monthly basis, he added.

The cabinet also discussed recent shortage of flour in the province and was informed that due to untimely rains and export to Afghanistan problem emerged but was handled effectively.

The cabinet also held discussion on a summary moved by the food Department for bringing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hilal Food and Safety Department under its control.

The department is presently under health department control.

He said during discussion it was decided that the chief minister should take decision over the issue by his own after consulting officials of department concerned.

The cabinet also approved amendment in Forest Act to disallow use of land at any place by Energy Department.

The process was damaging Forest land and therefore, it was decided that if any department needed land for developmental purpose anywhere in the province could move summary for approval by provincial cabinet.

The cabinet also approved establishment of Rescue 1122 in Buner district. Shaukat said in Annual Development Plan, four stations were approved for establishment in the province including Shangla, Lower Kohistan, Lakki Marwat and Malakand. The approval for Buner was given as a special case.

He said in merged districts two Rescue 1122 centers would be established in each district. An amount of Rs2,869 million had already been released in this regard.

In the meeting launching of Self Livelihood Programme in pattern with Insaf Rozgar Programme for merged districts would be launched with a fund of Rs2 billion.

Under the programme, loans would be given to unemployed youth from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000.

The meeting also approved formula for distribution of profit in public sector hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Card among doctors, nurses and paramedics staff.

It was also decided to launch an awareness campaign in the province in December regarding dengue spread and its preventive measures.

Shaukat said the government alone could not control spread of dengue without the cooperation of general public who needed to be educated in this regard.

The cabinet also approved drafting of act for Kaghan Development Authority in pattern with Galliyat Development Authority.

The provincial cabinet also approved reduction of Capital Value Tax on immoveable properties from two percent to 1.5 percent.

It was also decided to introduce E-Stamp papers in the province besides reduction in duty levy over it.