Commission constituted to revise master plan of Islamabad meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The 13th meeting of the Federal Commission constituted to revise Master Plan of Islamabad was held here on Tuesday and discussed different recommendations regarding revision of the plan.

The meeting was convened by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed at the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The meeting was attended by Kurram Farid Bargatt Vice Chairman PCATP, Suleman Mansoor Architect, Naveed Aslam Architect, Ali Asgher, Nayab Hassan Gardezi renowned lawyer, Member Planning of the Authority, Director Master Planning, Director Building Control, Director Regional Planning and other officers concerned.

The next meeting of the Federal Commission would be held on Friday.