UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commission Constituted To Revise Master Plan Of Islamabad Meets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:55 PM

Commission constituted to revise master plan of Islamabad meets

The 13th meeting of the Federal Commission constituted to revise Master Plan of Islamabad was held here on Tuesday and discussed different recommendations regarding revision of the plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The 13th meeting of the Federal Commission constituted to revise Master Plan of Islamabad was held here on Tuesday and discussed different recommendations regarding revision of the plan.

The meeting was convened by Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed at the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The meeting was attended by Kurram Farid Bargatt Vice Chairman PCATP, Suleman Mansoor Architect, Naveed Aslam Architect, Ali Asgher, Nayab Hassan Gardezi renowned lawyer, Member Planning of the Authority, Director Master Planning, Director Building Control, Director Regional Planning and other officers concerned.

The next meeting of the Federal Commission would be held on Friday.

Related Topics

Islamabad Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

New judicial year to start on Sept 11

16 seconds ago

DIG Hazara visits Haripur, reviews security arrang ..

18 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seals six outlets in Rawalpi ..

20 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister opens 'Naya Pakistan Manzila ..

22 seconds ago

Towel manufacturers call for payment of refunds

15 minutes ago

Balochistan govt, University of Balochistan sign c ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.