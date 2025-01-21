Open Menu

Commission Decision To Rely On Allied Consensus: Aqeel Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Monday that consultations are actively taking place with allied parties regarding the formation of a commission

Talking to a private news channel, he said that evidence related to the events of May 9 is already available, and in his opinion, there is no need to form a commission.

However, he emphasized that any decision on this matter will be made in consensus with the government’s allies.

Addressing concerns about judicial appointments to the Islamabad High Court, Barrister Malik reiterated that the judiciary operates as an independent institution, free from external interference.

He assured that recent appointments of judges to the High Court, including a judge who previously served as a prosecutor in the Rana Sanaullah case, were made purely on merit.

