Commission discuss minority issues in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Under the auspices of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the sixteenth meeting of the National Minority Commission of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony was held at Civil Secretariat Quetta on Monday.

Chela Ram Kevlani, Chairman of the National Minority Commission of Pakistan chaired the meeting while members of the commission including minority representatives from across the country and officials of Balochistan government attended the meeting.

In the meeting, eleven-point agenda pertaining to minority community issues were discussed in detail.

Meeting discussed issues including the repair of temples, churches, shrines of the minority community in Balochistan, interfaith harmony in all districts of Balochistan, legislation regarding change of religion.

Besides, measures for the protection of religious places of the minority community, implementation of five percent minority quota in jobs, installation of security cameras to protect the cemetery of the Bahai community in Kali Ismail and the hall of minority community on Patel Road were also shared.

Meeting of the National Minority Commission made through deliberation on the procedure of providing assistance to the entitled persons, the religious status of the minority community in the syllabus, the measures taken for the religious rituals and festivals of the minority, the establishment of a complaint cell for the minority community in Balochistan Police and data of minority community in Balochistan prisons.

Secretary Balochistan for minority affairs, Noor Mohammad Jogezai briefed the commission about the steps taken by the provincial government regarding minority community.