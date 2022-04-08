UrduPoint.com

Commission Formed To Probe Into 'regime Change Foreign Plot': Fawad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Commission formed to probe into 'regime change foreign plot': Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the Federal Cabinet had formed a commission to probe into the alleged foreign plot of regime change so that the facts could be brought before the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said the Federal Cabinet had formed a commission to probe into the alleged foreign plot of regime change so that the facts could be brought before the public.

The commission would be headed by Lieutenant General (R) Tariq Khan and had the power to constitute further investigative teams, said Fawad who also shared its (commission) Terms of Reference (ToRs) with the media person during a news briefing after the Federal Cabinet's meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan.

He said Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had contended that there was no such "threat letter" of regime change. Therefore, it was included in the commission's ToRs that it would determine whether this "letter" and the threat of regime change in it existed or not.

It would also dig out as to who supported the regime change plot locally, he added.

Fawad, who is also the Law Minister, alleged that some specific members of the opposition knew everything about the plot. Not the entire members of the opposition were involved in this conspiracy, he added.

He said the commission should also investigate the meetings of foreign officials with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) dissident Members of the National Assembly ahead of the no-trust motion.

The commission, he said, had been given 90 days for concluding the investigation over the "regime change plot".

The content of the "threat letter" clearly indicated that the no-trust move was not ordinary, rather brought on the whims of foreign powers, he said, asserting that some "big mafias" were behind the no-confidence motion.

He said the Federal Cabinet while reposing full confidence in the leadership of the PM, had decided to present evidence pertaining to the involvement of foreign powers in the no-confidence motion before all the MNAs on Saturday.

The minister said not only was the whole nation concerned about the revival of the horse-trading culture in the country but also rejected the current practice of buying the conscience of MNAs through money.

As regards the statement of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) about the preparation of the fresh election, he said the government would extend all kinds of assistance to the watchdog for holding free, fair, and transparent elections in the country.

