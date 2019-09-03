UrduPoint.com
Commission Of Inquiry On Enforced Disappearances Receives 6,277 Cases In Last Eight Years

Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances receives 6,277 cases in last eight years

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has received 6,277 cases from various quarters in last eight years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has received 6,277 cases from various quarters in last eight years.

The commission established in March 2011, was mandated to work till September 14, 2020, has disposed of 4,020 cases till July 31, 2019. While 2,257 cases were still under investigation till July 31, 2019, said official sources.

According to sources, the commission has disposed of 524 cases in 2015, 899 cases in 2016, 555 cases in 2017, 671 cases in 2018 and 415 cases were disposed of by the commission in 2019.

The commission has received 649 cases in 2015, 728 cases in 2016, 868 cases in 2017, 1,098 cases in 2018 and 498 cases were received till July 31 in 2019.

Giving details of cases disposed in 2015, the sources said the commission has disposed 42 cases in January 2015, 93 in February, 44 in March, 36 in April, 63 in May, 32 in June, 44 in July, 21 in August, 41 in September, 32 in October, 56 in November,20 in December 2015.

In 2016, 71 cases were disposed of in January, 59 in February, 72 in March, 103 in April, 90 in May, 44 in June, 44 in July, 91 in August, 66 in September, 53 in October, 101 in November and 105 cases were disposed of in December.

In 2017, 60 cases were disposed off in January,35 in February,36 in March, 68 in April,36 in May,45 in June,56 in July, 42 in August, 44 in September, 29 in October, 46 in November and 58 cases were disposed of in November 2017.

In 2018, 35 cases were disposed of in January, 53 in February, 55 in March, 50 in April, 62 in May, 67 in June, 64 in July, 57 in August, 36 in September, 78 in October, 55 in November, 59 in December 2018.

In 2019, 48 cases were disposed of in January, 60 in February,75 in March,59 in April,91 in May,82 in June.

In 2011, the ministry of interior had transferred 136 cases of alleged enforced disappearances to the commission.

The mandate of the Commission was to trace the whereabouts of the disappeared persons falling under the domain of Enforced Disappearances.

