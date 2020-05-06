UrduPoint.com
Commission Of Inquiry On Enforced Disappearances (CoioED) Disposes Of 4,523 Cases Till April 30

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:48 PM

Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoioED) disposes of 4,523 cases till April 30

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoioED) has disposed of 4,523 cases till April 30, out of a total of 6,661 cases registered so far, said monthly report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances issued by CoioED Secretary Farid Ahmed Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoioED) has disposed of 4,523 cases till April 30, out of a total of 6,661 cases registered so far, said monthly report on cases of alleged enforced disappearances issued by CoioED Secretary Farid Ahmed Khan.

According to the report, a total of 6,628 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission till March. During April, 33 more cases were registered by the commission; thus the total numbers of cases reached to 6,661. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 10 cases on April 30, and thus total disposal of Missing Persons up to April 30, is 4,523 and balance as on April is 2,138 cases.

The Missing Persons Commission conducted 26 hearings in Islamabad in April 2020. The hearings in others area including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar will be resumed after review of Lockdown policies by the respective provincial governments.

Chairman of the Missing Persons Commission Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4,523 cases till April 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal and other members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

