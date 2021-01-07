Commission on Hindu temples restorations visits Prahladpuri sanctuary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :One-Man Commission constituted by Supreme court for restoration of Hindu temples paid visit to Prahladpuri Temple at fort Qasim Bagh here on Thursday.

Dr Shoaib Suddle, head of commission on minorities' rights, accompanying by MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani and Saqib Gillani inspected the temple and inquired from officials concerned about its restoration.

The commission will submit its report to Apex Court within two weeks.

While talking to media, MNA Ramesh Kumar said that establishment of commission on directions of Supreme Court was a ray of hope for minorities.

He said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees minorities rights adding that people of all religions living in the country are son of the soil.

Minorities are also playing their role in progress and prosperity of the country.

He informed that the Holi festival had started from Prahladpuri temple centuries ago and added that the temple has its historical importance.

He hoped that the restoration work on the temple would be started soon while restoration of historic heritage will promote tourism at national and international level.

MNA said that the step will not only add to the dignity of the country but also improve tourism attraction.

He informed that a total of 1830 temples and Gurdwaras were located across the country adding that only 31 of the total are functional.

About Prahladpuri temple, Mr Kumar stated that a sum of RS 50 Million were released for its restoration in 2015 but unfortunately funds could not be utilized so far in this regard.

The MNA hailed SC initiative for formation of commission adding that it was monitoring which will yield positive results soon.

"We are true Pakistani and always voice our concerns on human rights violation committed anywhere in the world", he noted.

On this occasion, Secretary Auqaf Punjab Nadeem-ur-Rehman, ADCG Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani, administrator Auqaf and archeology officials were also present.