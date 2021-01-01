UrduPoint.com
Commission On Minorities Rights Chairman Calls On KP Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:52 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman of One-Man Commission on Minorities Rights Dr Shoaib Suddle on Friday called on Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to discuss the tragic incident of burning of a Hindu temple in Teri village of Karak district.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and and patron-in-chief of the Hindu Council and Member of the National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar were also present in the meeting.

The chief minister strongly condemned the sad incident in which an angry mob set ablaze the temple.

He said strict action would be taken against the accused involved in the incident, many of them had been arrested.

The chief minister said the provincial government would reconstruct the damaged temple and directives had been issued to the departments concerned in that regard.

He said all possible steps would be taken to ensure safety and protection of the religious places of minorities.

Dr Suddle and Dr Ramesh Kumar expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the provincial government.

