Commission on minorities rights, protection: Supreme Court directs govt to provide office in a week

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the government to provide office for its constituted commission on minorities rights and protection in a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the government to provide office for its constituted commission on minorities rights and protection in a week.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case regarding rights of the minorities.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the apex court's 2014 verdict was not implemented yet.

He said the commission should act only in accordance with paragraph 37 of the judgment.

The additional attorney general said office would be provided to the commission by next week.

He informed that a 2,500 square feet space in Evacuee Trust building would be provided to the commission.

Minorities leader Ramesh Kumar said all matters including the office had been brought to the notice of the prime minister.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said the court was serious about the commission. The government should be thankful for the judicial decision, he added.

He said the protection of the rights of minorities was the job of the government.

Commission on minorities rights and protection chairman Shoaib Suddle said the National Council was also to be formed according to the judicial decision for the rights of minorities.

The court gave last warning to the Sindh government for submission of the implementation report.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two months.