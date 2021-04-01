Commission on Minority Rights for filling 30,000 vacant posts under 5% quota across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court's One-Man Commission on Implementation of Rights of Minorities headed by former Pakistan Tax Ombudsman and Inspector General of Police Dr Shoaib Suddle Thursday directed the Establishment Division to ensure recruitment on the vacant positions falling under the five per cent quota for the minorities in the Federal government's divisions and organisations.

The report submitted by the commission before the Supreme Court said the commission was fully determined to ensure compliance of Para 37 (vi) of the Apex Court's judgment in suo motu case 1 of 2014.

The One-Man Commission has also sought reasons from the quarters concerned for delay in filling out the positions lying vacant under the quota.

So far, the commission's arduous efforts have resulted in building a database of as many as 30,000 vacant positions under the five per cent quota reserved for the minorities.

According to the database, there are about 4,000 vacancies available in the federal government's departments for the minorities.

The commission has directed the Establishment Division to submit a comprehensive organisation-wise implementation plan with a clear framework for filling the vacant posts. The process would involve advertising all the jobs in different grades, invite applications and then complete the selection processes fairly, justly and without any malpractices.

The commission has appreciated that the Establishment Division has already appointed a focal person for coordination purposes and swift implementation of the Supreme Court's orders.

Likewise, in forty administrative departments of the Punjab government, the commission has been able to build a database of about 19,000 different posts in different pay scales for the minority communities.

The commission has urged the Punjab government to take immediate steps to fill in these posts from minority candidates through a transparent and meritorious process.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the commission has discovered that about 7,000 posts in different pay scales and reserved for the minority candidates are lying vacant.

The KP government is likewise being pressed to fill these empty slots under a time-bound implementation plan under intimation to the One-Man Commission.

Regrettably, the commission is still awaiting the required information about vacant positions against minority quota from Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"The commission is continuing to nudge the respective governments for early implementation of the Supreme Court direction contained in Para 37(vi) of the minority rights judgment in SMC 1 of 2014", the report concluded.