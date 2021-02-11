UrduPoint.com
Commission On Minority Rights Held Meeting Regarding Single National Curriculum

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The One-Man Commission on implementation of Minority Rights Thursday organised a stakeholder meeting on Single National Curriculum to discuss the intervention made in line with Article 22-A of the Constitution.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman of the Commission Dr Shoaib Suddle which was attended by representatives of the Ministry of education and Professional Training, educationists and civil society activists.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Ministry officials briefed the Chair and participants on the amendments made in the Single National Curriculum prepared for class 1 to 5 aligned with the Article 22-A of the Constitution which was also part of the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan para 37 SMC-1 or Suo Motu Case of 2014.

The Forum made extensive deliberation on the recommendations proposed for amendments in the Curriculum aimed at removing hate speech in the literature taught at the educational institutions and also alternate teaching of religion for minorities' students for the subject of Islamiat or Islamic studies.

However, the religious material in subjects like English and Social Studies was also remodified to serve the purpose of providing a better study material purged from religious biases to minority students.

