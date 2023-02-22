Commission on 'missing Baloch students' submits fact-finding report before Islamabad High Court (IHC)

The commission on missing Baloch Students under the convenership of MNA Sardar Akhtar Mengal concluded the proceedings and submitted a comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The commission on missing Baloch Students under the convenership of MNA Sardar Akhtar Mengal concluded the proceedings and submitted a comprehensive report to the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The commission comprising MNA Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Senators Mian Raza Rabbani, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Kamran Murtaza, former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, former chief secretary Balochistan Nasir Mehmood Khosa, former MNA Asad Umar, Professor Dr Asma Faiz, Ali Ahmed Kurd, Hafeez ur Rehman Chaudhary, Secretary Ministry of Interior and Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, through its extensive efforts, encompassing a fact-finding visits, data collection exercises and analysis of testimonies by various stakeholders strongly "recognised the gravity of the issue pertaining to ethnic profiling and enforced disappearances of Baloch Students", a news release issued here on Wednesday said.

The commission in its comprehensive report has suggested a range of short-term and broad-based measures to ameliorate the sufferings of the Baloch Students.

The commission hoped that all major stakeholders would realize the sensitivity of the issue, related to the 'alienation of Baloch youth' and take remedial measures as suggested in the report.

Concerned ministries and divisions, provincial government officials, Higher education Commission (HEC), vice chancellors of public sector universities, renowned journalists, experts, human rights activists, and representatives of various political parties from Balochistan were invited for detailed briefing and input on the issue. The feedback received helped in stating the findings and recommendations, it added.

According to the release, the commission held 21 meetings (including a visit to Quetta).

MNA Sardar Akhtar Mengal appreciated the efforts, put in by each member of the commission towards the finalisation of a detailed report and reiterated that the report would play an important role in addressing the enduring and intractable issue that had developed beyond the questions of 'humanity, legality and morality'.

MNA Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, Nasir Mehmood Khosa and secretaries of Ministry of Human Rights, Interior submitted "additional notes" as part of the main report.

The commission extended gratitude to the Senate Secretariat for extending all-out support towards finalizing the report.