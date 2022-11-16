Commission on missing persons, students' grievances visits UoB

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A commission formed on the directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to explore the grievances of Baloch students on Wednesday visited University of Balochistan (UoB).

The commission, headed by its convener Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, head of Balochistan National Party, called on students and officials at the University.

Talking to media, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that the complaint of missing persons and Balochistan students' grievances were serious issues.

"Commission established in the light of the orders of the IHC in September and held its seven meetings so far.

" "We are visiting Balochistan for two days and this commission will compile a fact-based report after interacting with various stakeholders and submit it to the IHC." He further hoped that it will be the first step to solve this problem of the missing persons and students.

Senator Kamran Murtaza Advocate, Afrasiab Khattak and others were also present.

Earlier, students and teachers informed the commission about their various grievances, complaints and suggestions.