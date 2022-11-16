UrduPoint.com

Commission On Missing Persons, Students' Grievances Visits UoB

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Commission on missing persons, students' grievances visits UoB

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A commission formed on the directives of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to explore the grievances of Baloch students on Wednesday visited University of Balochistan (UoB).

The commission, headed by its convener Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, head of Balochistan National Party, called on students and officials at the University.

Talking to media, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Akhtar Mengal said that the complaint of missing persons and Balochistan students' grievances were serious issues.

"Commission established in the light of the orders of the IHC in September and held its seven meetings so far.

" "We are visiting Balochistan for two days and this commission will compile a fact-based report after interacting with various stakeholders and submit it to the IHC." He further hoped that it will be the first step to solve this problem of the missing persons and students.

Senator Kamran Murtaza Advocate, Afrasiab Khattak and others were also present.

Earlier, students and teachers informed the commission about their various grievances, complaints and suggestions.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Missing Persons Akhtar Mengal September Islamabad High Court Media

Recent Stories

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoo ..

PTI to take legal action against Umar Farooq Zahoor

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

1 hour ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

3 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

3 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

5 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.