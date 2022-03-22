Commission pledges to resolve city issues

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday pledged to make his best efforts to resolve the issues facing the citizens of Karachi who deserve much better standard of living

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday pledged to make his best efforts to resolve the issues facing the citizens of Karachi who deserve much better standard of living.

Speaking at a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Commissioner said, "Our ancestors and elders at the time of Pakistan's creation had a dream of living peacefully in a prosperous country which can only be turned into reality if we all join hands and make collective efforts." He said that for building a better society, it was very imperative to engage the maximum number of youngsters and create opportunities for them. It were these youngsters who were going to lead the future of the city and the country.

He acknowledged that prominent traders and industrialists of Karachi Chamber undoubtedly were the role model for youngsters. And that the business and industrial community must make serious efforts to create maximum opportunities for the youngsters.

He informed that trail for under-15 footballers had recently begun at KMC Football Stadium under the supervision of a foreign coach.

Karachi was a hub of football talent but lack of resources was major hurdle to polishing the raw talent.

In this regard, an agreement was signed and the dream was beginning to become reality as the agreement has entered the implementation phase after commencement of Under-15 trials.", he said adding that best U-15 football players would be selected and sent to the UK for two-year training.

He also appreciated the efforts being made by Karachi Chamber which has been maintaining excellent liaison with Commissioner Karachi office that had resulted in promptly responding to issues being faced by the business community and the Karachiites.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees highly appreciated the support and cooperation being extended by Commissioner Karachi. He acknowledged that the Commissioner was keen to resolve all the issues and actively participatesd in KCCI's activities. He stressed that for improving the standard of living and the overall infrastructure in Karachi, KCCI and Commissioner Office must go hand-in-hand in the larger interest of the city.