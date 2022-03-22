UrduPoint.com

Commission Pledges To Resolve City Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Commission pledges to resolve city issues

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday pledged to make his best efforts to resolve the issues facing the citizens of Karachi who deserve much better standard of living

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Tuesday pledged to make his best efforts to resolve the issues facing the citizens of Karachi who deserve much better standard of living.

Speaking at a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Commissioner said, "Our ancestors and elders at the time of Pakistan's creation had a dream of living peacefully in a prosperous country which can only be turned into reality if we all join hands and make collective efforts." He said that for building a better society, it was very imperative to engage the maximum number of youngsters and create opportunities for them. It were these youngsters who were going to lead the future of the city and the country.

He acknowledged that prominent traders and industrialists of Karachi Chamber undoubtedly were the role model for youngsters. And that the business and industrial community must make serious efforts to create maximum opportunities for the youngsters.

He informed that trail for under-15 footballers had recently begun at KMC Football Stadium under the supervision of a foreign coach.

Karachi was a hub of football talent but lack of resources was major hurdle to polishing the raw talent.

In this regard, an agreement was signed and the dream was beginning to become reality as the agreement has entered the implementation phase after commencement of Under-15 trials.", he said adding that best U-15 football players would be selected and sent to the UK for two-year training.

He also appreciated the efforts being made by Karachi Chamber which has been maintaining excellent liaison with Commissioner Karachi office that had resulted in promptly responding to issues being faced by the business community and the Karachiites.

President KCCI Muhammad Idrees highly appreciated the support and cooperation being extended by Commissioner Karachi. He acknowledged that the Commissioner was keen to resolve all the issues and actively participatesd in KCCI's activities. He stressed that for improving the standard of living and the overall infrastructure in Karachi, KCCI and Commissioner Office must go hand-in-hand in the larger interest of the city.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football Business Lead United Kingdom Chamber Hub Commerce All Agreement Industry Best Coach

Recent Stories

Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations o ..

Chief Election Commissioner reviews preparations of LB elections in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Indian missile incident can escalate nuclear tensi ..

Indian missile incident can escalate nuclear tensions: Speakers

2 minutes ago
 Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur ..

Ramzan Bazaars to become operational in Bahawalpur from March 27

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture ma ..

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture marks World Water Day

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for wheat procurement ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for wheat procurement

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister lays foundation stone of new genera ..

Chief Minister lays foundation stone of new general bus stand at Sardar Garhi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>