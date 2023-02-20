Commission reviews digital census arrangements in Hyderabad Division

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate arrangements in their respective districts for the digital population and housing census starting from March 1, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate arrangements in their respective districts for the digital population and housing census starting from March 1, 2023.

The digital population and housing census is being conducted for the first time ever therefore all required facilities should be provided to the staff concerned, the Commissioner issued these directives while presiding over the meeting here at his office on Monday which reviewed the arrangements for conducting digital census in all districts of Hyderabad division.

The Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad Range Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and Provincial Census Coordinator Ali Dino Mehar attended the meeting in person along with other officers of the concerned departments while Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all districts of the division participated in the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner urged the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to monitor the process of the digital census and ensure the registration of all eligible residents. The Deputy Commissioners in consultation with Senior Superintendents of Police of their respective districts should also prepare a comprehensive security plan to avert any eventuality during the census process, he emphasized.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to submit expenditures about hiring of transports and other expenses within two days so that the required funds could be transferred after receiving the same from concerned authorities.

The Provincial Census Coordinator briefed the participants of the meeting about the procedures adopted for the conduct of digital population and housing census in the Hyderabad division.