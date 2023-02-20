UrduPoint.com

Commission Reviews Digital Census Arrangements In Hyderabad Division

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Commission reviews digital census arrangements in Hyderabad Division

Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate arrangements in their respective districts for the digital population and housing census starting from March 1, 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate arrangements in their respective districts for the digital population and housing census starting from March 1, 2023.

The digital population and housing census is being conducted for the first time ever therefore all required facilities should be provided to the staff concerned, the Commissioner issued these directives while presiding over the meeting here at his office on Monday which reviewed the arrangements for conducting digital census in all districts of Hyderabad division.

The Deputy Inspector General Hyderabad Range Syed Pir Muhammad Shah and Provincial Census Coordinator Ali Dino Mehar attended the meeting in person along with other officers of the concerned departments while Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of all districts of the division participated in the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner urged the Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners to monitor the process of the digital census and ensure the registration of all eligible residents. The Deputy Commissioners in consultation with Senior Superintendents of Police of their respective districts should also prepare a comprehensive security plan to avert any eventuality during the census process, he emphasized.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to submit expenditures about hiring of transports and other expenses within two days so that the required funds could be transferred after receiving the same from concerned authorities.

The Provincial Census Coordinator briefed the participants of the meeting about the procedures adopted for the conduct of digital population and housing census in the Hyderabad division.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Same Mehar March All From Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to el ..

Sharjah Declaration 3.0 sets ambitious goals to eliminate cervical cancer from t ..

42 minutes ago
 Cotton off-season management be accelerated to fig ..

Cotton off-season management be accelerated to fight out Pink Bollworm, says off ..

26 seconds ago
 Punjab chambers committee to help evolve economic ..

Punjab chambers committee to help evolve economic policy framework: SM Tanveer

28 seconds ago
 Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

Sharjah Taxi discusses joint cooperation with IAPT

42 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiator ..

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiators in tonight clash

43 minutes ago
 Japan, UK, Italy Defense Ministers to Meet in Toky ..

Japan, UK, Italy Defense Ministers to Meet in Tokyo in March - Reports

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.