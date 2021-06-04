UrduPoint.com
Commission Rwp Div Visits Jhelum District To Inspect Development Projects

Commission Rwp Div visits Jhelum district to inspect development projects

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Friday visited Jhelum district and inspected pace of ongoing development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah on Friday visited Jhelum district and inspected pace of ongoing development projects.

He also directed the authorities concerned to complete the project in tehsil complex Dina within shortest possible time frame.

He chaired a meeting in Deputy Commissioner Jhelum office to discuss different development projects of the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Omar Iftikhar Shirazi, Assistant Commissioners of Tehsils, CEO Health Dr. Wasim Iqbal, CEO education Chaudhray Maroof, Divisional Forest Officer, Sudhir Mughal and heads of relevant departments.

Gulzar Hussain Shah was given a detailed briefing on development projects.

He instructed the officers to ensure timely completion of the projects besides monitoring the quality of work.

A thorough inspection of the quality of development projects should also be carried out. Dina-Mangla Road should be completed on priority basis, he added.

He said that development projects should be completed as soon as possible so that better facilities could be provided to the citizens.

He said that the government was committed to promote tourist places in Jhelum district as such places have great importance for development of any area and help improve economic growth.

The participation of the people should be ensured to make the Punjab Government's "Kidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" program a success.

Later, the Commissioner accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Rao Pervez Akhtar visited the sports Complex, Masjid Afghanan, Gurdwara Bhai Karam Singh and Corona Vaccination Center set up at Government Comprehensive school and reviewed the arrangements.

