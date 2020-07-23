UrduPoint.com
Commission Seeks Time For Submitting Report In Tehkale Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 08:28 PM

Commission seeks time for submitting report in Tehkale case

The inquiry commission in Amir Tehkale case, headed by Justice Lal Jan has written a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government seeking time for submission of the report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The inquiry commission in Amir Tehkale case, headed by Justice Lal Jan has written a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government seeking time for submission of the report.

According to the spokesman, the government has been asked for granting time for submission of report into the case as some of the required details were not received yet.

Complete reports from Punjab Forensic Laboratory were also awaited to take the inquiry to its logical conclusion.

So far, the spokesman said statements of 28 witnesses have been recorded by the inquiry commission.

