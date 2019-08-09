UrduPoint.com
Commission Submits Report Regarding Environmental Pollution In Supreme Court

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:44 AM

The Commission formed for environmental pollution on Thursday submitted its report in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The Commission formed for environmental pollution on Thursday submitted its report in the Supreme Court.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the head of Environmental Commission told the court that all provinces, including the federal area, have agreed to formulate a policy of mutual cooperation. He said that all provinces would set common standards for the environmental protection. In Punjab, the problem of brick kilns have been resolved, he added.

He said that State Bank lends interest at 6 percent to make brick kilns eco-friendly. Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir have also been included for environment policy, he added. He said that if the recommendations of the Commission are made part of a court order, it would be easier to comply.

The Director General Environment said that seminars on air pollution have been organized and the government had also banned shopping bags in the federal capital.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked whether recommendations are required for legislation.

The Advocate General said that there are instructions on how to implement the recommendations.

The lawyers for provincial governments argued in court that they were not given any instructions regarding the Commission's recommendations.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that recommendations could not be included in a court order without the consent of the Advocate General Offices.

The court remarked that the report of the Environment Commission has been submitted and the bench would review the report. The court directed all four provinces and the federal government to legislate and resolve all issues of environmental pollution.

Later, the hearing was adjourned till after summer vacations.

