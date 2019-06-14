UrduPoint.com
Commission To Be Formed On All Costs To Eliminate Corruption: Shaukat Yousufzai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:21 PM

Commission to be formed on all costs to eliminate corruption: Shaukat Yousufzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Information of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Shaukat Yousufzai Friday said the opposition parties were free to hold protest demonstration but the commission would be constituted on all costs with aimed to eliminate the corruption and corrupt elements.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to eradicate the menace of corruption from the society and the constitution of commission would pave the ways in that regard, a private news channel reported.

The minister said two biggest political stalwarts were confined in jails. "We had not formed cases against Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif but they had registered the cases against each other for the sake of political revenge in the past," he added.

He said accountability process would not be halted at any cost, adding nobody would escape from accountability.

The leadership of Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ruled and looted the nation for the past three to four decades, Shaukat said.

