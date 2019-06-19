UrduPoint.com
Commission To Dig Out Reasons Behind Wastage Foreign Loan: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:03 PM

Commission to dig out reasons behind wastage foreign loan: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said the formulation of the commission was not to victimize anyone but to dig out the reasons behind the wastage of foreign loans in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Wednesday said the formulation of the commission was not to victimize anyone but to dig out the reasons behind the wastage of foreign loans in the country.

PML-N had taken abundant foreign loan but did not initiate any fruitful project to boost the economy,he said while talking to a private news channel.

PML-N had introduced the culture of being not apologetic on their own wrong doings, he added.

He said leaders of PPP and PML-N were unable to defend their failed and poorly handled projects which dented the national exchequer,adding corrupt leaders would have to face the music.

"PTI is striving hard to strengthen the rule of law and democratic values in the country whereas the PML-N leaders are power hungry and want to rule the country," he stated.

