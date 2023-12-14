Commission visits Rs 1 billion flyover site

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Multan division Amir Khatak paid a visit to the site of a flyover at Chak RS being built at a cost of Rs 1 billion to address the longstanding traffic jam issue at the railways level crossing.

The commissioner ordered the highway department to ensure the completion of one-kilometer long flyover by Dec 31, 2024.

Executive engineer Ghulam Nabi informed the commissioner that a sum of Rs 900 million was released and fund utilization was recorded at Rs 400 million.

District price assessment committee has decided to acquire land for the project adding that the process of land acquisition would begin soon.

Director Development Rubina Kausar and other officials were also present.