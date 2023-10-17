Open Menu

Commissioner Aamir Khattak For At Least 10 Percent Decrease In Transport Fares

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner Aamir Khattak for at least 10 percent decrease in transport fares

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak directed officials to ensure at least 10 percent reduction in transport fares.

He was chairing a meeting to review transport fare, with a focus to translate the benefits of the recent decrease in petroleum prices.

He gave an ultimatum to transporters to shift the benefit to passengers directly otherwise stringent action would be taken against them. He also directed the secretary Regional Transport Authority to improve the condition of the general bus stand. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, Additional Commissioner Abdul Jabbar and some other officers were also present.

