Commissioner Aamir Khattak Urges Masses To Play Vital Role For Country's Uplift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak on Sunday said that August 14 is the day to renew pledge for safety, security, peace, progress and prosperity of the dear homeland.

"Our elders sacrificed their lives to get an independent state of Pakistan", said Aamir Khattak while addressing main flag hoisting ceremony held at Deputy Commissioner Officer, here on Sunday.

Today, a new spirit is needed to counter challenges, both internal and external. Hero of Pakistan Movement Khursheed Abbas Gardezi cut the cake of Independence Day in the ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto, City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad also addressed the ceremony. They paid rich tribute to the martyrs and heroes of the freedom movement. Independence Day is the day to acknowledge the supreme sacrifices of millions of lives, given by our forefathers, they maintained.

The representatives of all schools of thought should come forward for the development of the country. On this occasion, a good number of officials from different departments and civil society workers were also present.

