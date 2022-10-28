Commissioner addresses problems in open court

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner DG Khan Liaqat Ali Chattha on Friday held an open court in Kot Addu and addressed the problems faced by the citizens of the area.

Releasing orders on verbal and written applications, he directed officers concerned to give timeline to applicants to resolve their matters.

Commissioner also visited different places to acquire offices of the DC Complex.

He felicitated locals for the announcement of the uplifting of the status of Kot Addu from tehsil to district and assured that people's problems would be solved at their doorsteps.

He also moved to visit the maternity hospital as well as Mir Chakir Azam College. The commissioner took briefing from officers over different development projects initiated here.