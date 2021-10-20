Commissioner advises officers to perform their duties with honesty

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has advised the officers and employees of the Sindh Government to perform their duties with honesty, devotion and transparency for developing the region to the entire satisfaction of masses and the government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday has advised the officers and employees of the Sindh Government to perform their duties with honesty, devotion and transparency for developing the region to the entire satisfaction of masses and the government.

The Commissioner Sukkur in a meeting with the officers and relevant personal staffers of the Commissioner office and Municipal Administration highlighted the importance of the department and described it "as brain in the human body".