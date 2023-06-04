UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Advises Students To Learn Skills During Summer Vacations

Published June 04, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha advised the students to take vocational training during summer vacations as skills and technical education were the need of the hour in today's scenario.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, the Commissioner inaugurating the summer vacation skills training camp in the Divisional Public school and Government College of Technology said that the students, male and female, instead of wasting their precious time during summer vacations should learn skills that would help eliminate unemployment.

He said, "Vocational education leads to employment opportunities. In developed countries, children are taught skills during vacations." "The role of teachers and parents is very important in attracting the students towards technical education, he added.

Good intentions are needed along with the vision," Liaquat Ali said.

"Today's skilled student is the guarantee of tomorrow's prosperous Pakistan," he added.

The children, who would successfully complete the program, would be awarded a Rs 5000 scholarship, the commissioner said.

Liaquat Ali Chatha said, "The program of imparting skills and technical education to the student during summer vacations is a major initiative of the Punjab government." The commissioner informed, "He was a member of the committee formed in that regard and is aware of the importance of this program.

" The program would have constructive effects, he said.

"Technical education training is a joint effort of different departments including ICI, SDD, HED, and SED," he added.

"It is possible to eliminate unemployment through skill and technical education," the Commissioner said.

"Technical training will be beneficial not only for the person getting technical training but for the entire family from a financial perspective".

"Earnest efforts are required to achieve the targets set to eliminate poverty and unemployment," he said.

A ceremony would be held in honor of the students who would complete the program and prizes would be awarded, the commissioner said.

"We all have to make this program a success as this is the program of all of us," he added.

This initiative of the Punjab government would prove to be helpful in changing the economic situation of the citizens, he said.

The spokesperson informed that the summer skills camps would provide training in 14 different trades to students.

"The program aims to offer free three-month short courses during their summer vacations. Male and female students would be able to enroll in these three-month short courses free of charge, without any tuition or examination fees," he added.

