Commissioner advises students to recognize hidden skills, potentials

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division, Javid Akhter Mahmood, advised students to recognize their hidden skills and potentials saying that they were hope for bright future of the country.

He said that hardships and difficulties were part of life across the world and facing them manly is gallantry.

The commissioner expressed these views at a ceremony held in his honour at Govt College for Science which is also his alma mater here on Monday.

Nature gives a chance to excel to every human being once, Mahmood said adding that fortunate always smiles at braves.

He stressed the need of rising the education standard keeping in view modern trends.

The commissioner informed that they were working on Clean and Green Pakistan campaign adding that students have a great role to play in it.

He stated that BS block was under construction at Science College on Punjab govt directions.

A large number of students and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Earlier, he was given warm welcome at arrival by principal, Prof Tanvir Khan, faculty and students.