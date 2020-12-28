Commissioner allots 22 Kanal land for Cattle Market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that 22 kanals of valuable government land has been allotted for Chhani Alam Sher Cattle Market and also directed the authorities concerned to make Chhani Alam Sher Cattle Market fully functional with in shortest possible time.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Cattle Market Management Committee, Rawalpindi Division. The meeting was attended by Director Local Government Amna Rafique, EDO Finance and Planning Maleeha Jamal, Director Livestock and Dairy Development and other concerned officials.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that Chhani Alam Sher could be a successful cattle market due to its location on the main highway and it is central in Rawalpindi district so steps should be taken to make it a success.

He said that all the affairs of the Cattle Management Market Committee should be carried out on merit and to the best of its ability and if there is a shortage of staff then the cooperation of the Local Government Department can be sought.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that the recruitment process in the Cattle Market Management Committee should be completed as soon as possible under the recruitment policy of 2004 and all the concerned departments should cooperate in this regard. The staff should go out in the field and all the targets should be achieved in time, he added.