Open Menu

Commissioner Allows To Establish 22 Animal Markets In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 10:49 PM

Commissioner allows to establish 22 animal markets in Karachi

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has allowed to establish 22 Cattle Markets at different locations in the city on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, 2024 for purchase of sacrificial animals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has allowed to establish 22 Cattle Markets at different locations in the city on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, 2024 for purchase of sacrificial animals.

According to notification issued here on Saturday, on the recommendations of the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi division, 22 Cattle Markets have been allowed to be established in all 7 districts of the Metropolitan city.

Aa per notification, three Cattle Mandis in district South, four in Korangi, one each in East and Northern bypass at Taiser Tiwn, three in West, five in Central, three in Keamari and two in Malir districts were allowed to to be established for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

All permit holders agreed to adhere to the SOPs with regard to ensure traffic flow, maintenance of hygienic conditions and proper waste management, safety of animals, staff and visitors and prevention of pollution, noise, odor and other disturbances, notification stated.

Cattle Markets would be established in Ahsanabad, TMC Sohrab Goth, Muhammad Ground Usmanabad, KDA ground Surjani Town, Bakra Nandi in Gul Muhammad Goth, Sector 4 Orangi, Sunday Bazar North Karachi, Muhammadi ground Liaquatabad, IT ground Shadman Town, Afgan ground FB Area, Ismail Gabol Goth Malir, Gulshan e Haded Chowrangi, Lyari Bakra Piri, Yousuf Goth Baldia Town, Sunday Bachat Bazar near Hyper Star Clifton, Old KTC Depot in Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Nursery in Landhi Town and Sunday Bazar near Korangi Road.

Related Topics

Karachi Road Traffic Sale Nandi Baldia Gulshan Korangi Landhi Lyari Malir Shah Faisal Orangi Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Deputy Secretary techincal visits hospitals, advis ..

Deputy Secretary techincal visits hospitals, advises air conditing labour rooms

25 seconds ago
 Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing ..

Citizens advised not to invest in illegal housing schemes

27 seconds ago
 Deputy PM commends IG Islamabad for rescuing wife ..

Deputy PM commends IG Islamabad for rescuing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

30 seconds ago
 Fire extinguished at Amluk Dara mountain

Fire extinguished at Amluk Dara mountain

32 seconds ago
 CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 ..

CDA chairman visits various sectors, directs C-14 completion in 90 days

33 minutes ago
 Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board ..

Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams

33 minutes ago
Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Right ..

Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar ca ..

34 minutes ago
 Azma Bokhari says PTI founder hatching conspiracy ..

Azma Bokhari says PTI founder hatching conspiracy again

34 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces special concessions on provi ..

Punjab govt announces special concessions on provincial taxes

33 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to pri ..

Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims' comfort

33 minutes ago
 Meeting decides strategy to end load shedding in K ..

Meeting decides strategy to end load shedding in KP

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key pro ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industr ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan