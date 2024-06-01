Commissioner Allows To Establish 22 Animal Markets In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2024 | 10:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi has allowed to establish 22 Cattle Markets at different locations in the city on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, 2024 for purchase of sacrificial animals.
According to notification issued here on Saturday, on the recommendations of the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi division, 22 Cattle Markets have been allowed to be established in all 7 districts of the Metropolitan city.
Aa per notification, three Cattle Mandis in district South, four in Korangi, one each in East and Northern bypass at Taiser Tiwn, three in West, five in Central, three in Keamari and two in Malir districts were allowed to to be established for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
All permit holders agreed to adhere to the SOPs with regard to ensure traffic flow, maintenance of hygienic conditions and proper waste management, safety of animals, staff and visitors and prevention of pollution, noise, odor and other disturbances, notification stated.
Cattle Markets would be established in Ahsanabad, TMC Sohrab Goth, Muhammad Ground Usmanabad, KDA ground Surjani Town, Bakra Nandi in Gul Muhammad Goth, Sector 4 Orangi, Sunday Bazar North Karachi, Muhammadi ground Liaquatabad, IT ground Shadman Town, Afgan ground FB Area, Ismail Gabol Goth Malir, Gulshan e Haded Chowrangi, Lyari Bakra Piri, Yousuf Goth Baldia Town, Sunday Bachat Bazar near Hyper Star Clifton, Old KTC Depot in Korangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Nursery in Landhi Town and Sunday Bazar near Korangi Road.
