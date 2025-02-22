Open Menu

Commissioner Amir Vows Swift Completion Of Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner Amir vows swift completion of development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to the timely completion of development projects across the division,stressing the need for transparency and accountability,presiding over a meeting of the Divisional development working party,where several key projects were approved.

The meeting sanctioned the construction of a storm water facility in Z-Block, Multan,at a cost of Rs 167 million, while Rs163 million was allocated for development work in Arif Bazaar,Burewala.

The completion of Government Associate College in Lodhran received a green signal with Rs 270 million earmarked for the project.Additionally,the revised estimates for two major roads were approved,including Rs.

107 million for the 5.50-kilometer Kahrore Pakka road and Rs.170 million for the Dunyapur Chak no.353 road.

Commissioner Khan issued strict directives to ensure all projects adhere to deadlines,warning that any contractor failing to complete assigned work or abandoning projects midway would be blacklisted.

He also ordered a complete audit of development funds to ensure that resources were utilized efficiently and without any irregularities.

During the meeting, officials from relevant departments provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing and upcoming projects,assuring their commitment to meeting the commissioner’s directives.

