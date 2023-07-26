Commissioner and DIG Hazara emphasize protection of foreign workers

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan Tarin and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tahir Ayub Khan, during their recent visit to the Bestway Cement Factory and Ghazi Tunnal-V Projects, underscored the importance of ensuring the safety and protection of foreign workers.

The visit was conducted to assess the progress and address the challenges faced by these development projects. General Manager Trabila and Power Director gave a detailed briefing about the projects.

Commissioner Hazara Division Aamir Sultan Tareen held a meeting with the project officials to discuss the issues they encountered and assured them of support and cooperation from the administration.

He pledged to expedite the resolution of any problems hindering the projects' progress.

DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, stressed that the protection and security of foreign workers remain a top priority for the region. He highlighted the commitment of the Hazara police in utilizing all available means to ensure the safety of the foreign workforce.

During the discussions, D.I.G. Tahir Ayub Khan also acknowledged the significant role played by China in Pakistan's development and progress.

In line with their commitment to bolster security measures, the officials instructed DPO Haripur, Muhammad Omar Khan, to strengthen the security arrangements for foreign workers and foster stronger relationships with them.