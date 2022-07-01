UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Announced Int'l Heritage Conferences At Hyderabad, Sehwan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has announced organizing international conferences on heritage and historical sites at Hyderabad and Sehwan town.

The first international conference will be organized at Basant Hall Hyderabad in the month of August 2022 while the other conference will be held at Sehwan town in the month of February 2023 aimed to highlight and promote the archeological sites as well as cultural heritage of historical places of Sindh, the Commissioner informed.

The Commissioner announced this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on late Friday evening which reviewed the arrangements of preservation of historical and archeological places of Hyderabad division.

He said that the provincial government in collaboration with Endowment Fund Trust was striving to protect and preserve the archeological and historical sites. He asked the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro and officers of irrigation department to implement the Heritage Act in letter and spirit and remove all encroachments around historic Sehwan Fort.

The Secretary Endowment Fund Trust Abdul Hameed Akhund briefed the participants of the meet about the measures being adopted the trust for preservation of heritage and also apprised the Commissioner about the hurdles being faced in this regard.

