Commissioner Announces Introducing Cambridge System In Public School

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced that Cambridge System of education will be introduced in Public School Hyderabad from August 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced that Cambridge System of education will be introduced in Public School Hyderabad from August 2021.

The introduction of this system of education would open the door of employment as more teachers would be appointed on merit, he informed while presiding over the meeting of the Board of Governors of Public School Hyderabad here at his office on Thursday.

Commissioner who is also the Chairman of the Board of Governors said that all appointments will be made with the approval of the board members.

He appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders particularly Sindh Government and the management of IBA Sukkur for making the financial position of the school strong.

When the school was handed over to management of IBA Sukkur, the school was facing severe financial constraints even the payment of pension and salaries, he said and added that now the salaries are being paid to teachers and pension to retired employees on regularly with savings of Rs.

50 million.

Besides, salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff of the school have also been enhanced from March 2021, he added.

The meeting decided to form a comprehensive mechanism of disbursement of salaries and allowances to teacher and non-teaching staff subject to further improvement in financial affairs of the school.

It also decided to grant allowances to those teachers who will pass the training need assessment test in accordance to Memorandum of Understanding which jointly signed by managements of Public School Hyderabad, IBA Sukkar and Sindh Government. It was informed that 28 teachers of the school have so far qualified after passing the said test.

