Open Menu

Commissioner Announces Launching Of 'Beggars Free Peshawar' Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner announces launching of 'Beggars free Peshawar' campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud has announced the launching of the 'Beggars free Peshawar’ campaign within a week to cleanse the provincial metropolis of professional vagrants.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Commissioner Peshawar said after the successful launching of 'Drug-free Peshawar', a Beggars-free Peshawar campaign will also be launched in the upcoming week.

During the campaign, the arrested beggars would be imparted skill training with the support of TEVTA to make them useful citizens, he added.

For training of beggars, centres have been reserved while female beggars will be sent to separate centres, Mehsud added.

The detained beggars would be provided free accommodation and meals while for underage alms seekers, separate buildings have been reserved for providing them free education facilities, he continued.

In this connection, he added, a building would be acquired on a rent basis with the support of the Social Welfare Department.

All the detained beggars would be accommodated in this building in separate sections with a focus on giving them skill training.

Apart from beggars, action would also be taken against the mafia involved in engaging people in the business of beggary, Commissioner Riaz Mehsud disclosed.

These mafia members would be arrested and brought to justice as arrangements have been made for taking action against them, he continued.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Education Rent Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan