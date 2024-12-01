Commissioner Announces Launching Of 'Beggars Free Peshawar' Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Mehsud has announced the launching of the 'Beggars free Peshawar’ campaign within a week to cleanse the provincial metropolis of professional vagrants.
In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Commissioner Peshawar said after the successful launching of 'Drug-free Peshawar', a Beggars-free Peshawar campaign will also be launched in the upcoming week.
During the campaign, the arrested beggars would be imparted skill training with the support of TEVTA to make them useful citizens, he added.
For training of beggars, centres have been reserved while female beggars will be sent to separate centres, Mehsud added.
The detained beggars would be provided free accommodation and meals while for underage alms seekers, separate buildings have been reserved for providing them free education facilities, he continued.
In this connection, he added, a building would be acquired on a rent basis with the support of the Social Welfare Department.
All the detained beggars would be accommodated in this building in separate sections with a focus on giving them skill training.
Apart from beggars, action would also be taken against the mafia involved in engaging people in the business of beggary, Commissioner Riaz Mehsud disclosed.
These mafia members would be arrested and brought to justice as arrangements have been made for taking action against them, he continued.
