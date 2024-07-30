Commissioner announces measures for traffic management

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has announced a new initiative aimed at improving traffic flow in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood has announced a new initiative aimed at improving traffic flow in the provincial capital.

As part of the strategy, the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) will conduct operations three times a week to remove illegal signboards from roads. The agency has been instructed to expedite the installation of missing and clearly visible signboards to enhance public guidance.

During a meeting of the Coordination Committee for Traffic Management, the commissioner revealed that AI (Artificial Intelligence) learning technology is now being employed via Safe City cameras to address traffic blockages at five identified points. This technology is expected to help identify and mitigate factors causing traffic disruptions in the future. Additionally, the commissioner emphasized the need for effective planning around 22 key drainage points in Lahore to ensure smooth traffic flow during rainy conditions.

The commissioner also directed that containers should not be removed entirely from any point but rather relocated to avoid blocking roads.

He instructed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), and district administration to take action against those disposing of construction debris on roads. TEPA has been tasked with checking lane markings at traffic signals and accelerating the process for improved road management.

The meeting decided that all signboards on Canal Road will follow a uniform pattern, and signboards throughout Lahore will adhere to a standard design. It was reported that all illegal and extra signboards on Mall Road have been removed. A designated area will be allocated for rickshaws, and containers from eight major roads have been repositioned to alleviate traffic congestion.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, DG LDA Tahir Farooq, CTO Amara Athar, CEO MCL Ali Abbas Bukhari, Deputy CEO LWMC Muhammad Aurangzeb, Deputy MD WASA Abdul Latif, Additional DG PHA, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqbal Hussain, and officers from Punjab Safe City Authority.