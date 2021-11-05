Commissioner announces organizing cultural festival to introduce Sindhi culture, heritage

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced organizing a cultural festival here in the premises of Sindh Museum from November 15 with objective to introduce the culture, heritage, artisan, handicraft and archeological and historical sites of Sindh in world over.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, the Commissioner informed that the festival will be organized jointly by the culture department, district administration and the management of a local hotel of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner said Sindh possessed rich culture and customs and there is the need to promote tourism by inviting foreign tourists to introduce over 5000 years long traditions of the province.

"The purpose of organizing such festival will help in introducing the handicrafts, historical and archeological sites of Sindh," he said.

"Promotion of tourism will also help in opening of new vistas and job opportunities for the people particularly women of the province,he added.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomoro, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Qaim Akbar Numai, Regional Manager Culture and Toursim Makhdoom Gulzar, Regional Manager National Rural Support Programme Ghulam Mustafa Jamro and owner of the local hotel Raees Murad Mushtaq discussed the arrangements of organizing the festival in befitting manner.

Later, the Commissioner and other participants of the meeting visited historical and archeological sites of Hyderabad including Basant Hall, Mirs' Tombs, Mausoleum of Ghulam Shah Kalhoro, Mukhi House, Mitha Ram Hostel and Hasrat Mohani Hall.