Commissioner Announces Organizing Farmer's Market In Entire Month Of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner announces organizing farmer's market in entire month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced the organizing of weekly farmer's market in entire month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak so that the citizens of Hyderabad could get essential commodities on reasonable rates

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has announced the organizing of weekly farmer's market in entire month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak so that the citizens of Hyderabad could get essential commodities on reasonable rates.

He made such announcement while presiding over a meeting along with Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain here at Shahbaz Hall on Wednesday to review the arrangements of organizing farmer's market.

The Commissioner on the occasion expressed deed grief and shock over the tragic death of a girl during organizing weekly farmer's market outside the Expo Centre and said that all out efforts would be made to avert such type of incident by reserving separate place for vehicles parking.

He also assured providing adequate security with installation of CCTV cameras, setting up control room and deployment of Police and Rangers in order to ensure law and order during farmer's market. He also requested to Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain and MPA Nasir Qureshi to play their due role in making farmer's market a successful event.

