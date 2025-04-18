Commissioner Announces Resumption Of Open Courts From Next Week
Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan has announced resumption of open courts from next week to redress public complaints related to institutions.
Chairing a meeting here on Friday, she also expressed dissatisfaction over the work of the Waste Management Company in door-to-door collection.
Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aamir Raza and others were present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioners of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh participated in the meeting through video link.
On this occasion, the Commissioner also issued orders to the Deputy Commissioners to prepare a traffic management plan in collaboration with the traffic police.
She said that the 100 percent target should be achieved during the polio campaign starting from next Monday.
She directed that the work of the waste management company should be specially monitored.
She said that in view of the forecast of rains, the administrations of all districts should be alert. Arrangements should be completed to deal with the urban flooding situation, she added.
