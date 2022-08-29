Commissioner Anwar says relief operation in Rajanpur, DG Khan continued

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Administration on Monday kick started relief operation at flood affected areas of districts Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Commissioner DG Khan Muhammad Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting to review arrangements in this regard.

Secretary Information Punjab Raja Mansoor Ahmad, RPO DG Khan Division Chaudhary Muhammad Saleem, DG PR Punjab Ifraz Ahmad, Additional DG PR Rubeena Khan and others participated the meeting.

Commissioner while briefing the journalists said relief operations in different flood affected areas are underway.

He said entire region of Koh-e-Suleman witnessed the heaviest rain of the history.

Flood occurred in the area due to high water in the rivers and mountains, he said. However, all big cities were saved from flooding by taking timely action, he said.

Usman Anwar said revenue, health, live stock, police and rescue 1122 had offered the best of their work during flood hours. In spite all of that 516 Mozaz, inhabited with four lac people, around two lac acres of crops were damaged in critical situation, he added.

There were 37,000 tents with 40,000 food bags were given away among the affectees across the affected region until today.

Commissioner said flood had damaged about 44,000 mud houses.