Commissioner Appeals To Karachiites To Keep Away From Electricity Poles In Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:58 PM

Commissioner appeals to Karachiites to keep away from electricity poles in rains

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani Friday appealed to the citizens of Karachi to keep themselves and their children away from electricity poles during current rains to avoid any untoward incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani Friday appealed to the citizens of Karachi to keep themselves and their children away from electricity poles during current rains to avoid any untoward incident.

He had asked the citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid to come out of their homes without necessary work, said a statement here.

The Commissioner had urged the people to keep themselves away from the electricity wires and poles. People with their families should avoid to ride on bikes to keep safe themselves and their families in rains, he added.

