Commissioner appeals Ulema to extend full cooperation with administration during Muharram-ul-Haraam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has appealed to Ulema of all sects to extend their full support and cooperation to district administrations in maintaining law and order and promoting an atmosphere of love, peace, affection and brotherhood during the month of Muharram in all districts of the division.

The Commissioner made such an appeal while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Friday which discussed and finalized the contingency plans for maintaining law and order, security arrangements and provision of facilities to the people during the month of Muharram.

Besides Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, the meeting was attended by the officers of law enforcement agencies, Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police, district heads of concerned departments of all districts of the division, HESCO management and Ulema of different sects.

While discussing law and order situation, the Commissioner directed the officers of law enforcement agencies to ensure provision of foolproof security arrangements at Imam Bargahs, places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions. Besides Police, he said that Rangers will also escort the mourning processions in order to avert any untoward incident in the division.

The DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah briefed the participants of the meeting about security plan for maintaining law and order and provision of foolproof security at the Imam Bargahs, places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions in all districts of Hyderabad division.

The Commissioner also directed setting up the divisional control room at his office and also district control rooms at the Deputy Commissioner offices of all districts of the division for round the clock monitoring of the activities and addressing the complaints during Muharram.

In order to facilitate the mourners and mourning processions, he said that the officers of concerned departments in consultation with elected representatives should ensure cleanliness, adequate lighting on roads and streets in their respective districts. Besides, sewerage system should also be improved with covering all manholes at the routes of mourning processions, he said and asked the officers of Highways Department to repair all shabby condition roads in their respective districts so that the mourners could not face inconvenience while taking out processions.

He also directed the Police to provide adequate security to mourning processions and the places of Majalis-e-Aza in order to avert any untoward incident during the month. The HESCO management should also avoid load management from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily during the month, he emphasized and advised replacing all faulty installations including power transformers and damaged poles.

The Commissioner also directed the officers of the Health Department and PPHI to declare high alert in all government hospitals, rural and basic health centres of the districts with provision of all required facilities. Besides, mobile health teams should also be formed with setting up medical camps at different points aimed to facilitate the mourners during the month of Muharram, he added.