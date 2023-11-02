Commissioner applauds inclusion of 27 scientists of IUB in world top 2 percent

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar on Thursday said that including

27 professors (scientists) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in the list of top 2 percent of the

world's best scientists released by Stanford University of America is very encouraging.

Our scientists can play a key role in the economic and social development of the country

through research activities. The divisional and district administrations will provide all possible assistance

and support to the scientists of Islamia University Bahawalpur in these research activities.

The researchers of Islamia University Bahawalpur have recently assisted government agencies in researching the problems of environmental pollution and their solutions, especially the air index of Bahawalpur. Such useful

projects will be carried forward.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that Islamia University Bahawalpur has a prominent position in the field of research in scientific and social sciences. Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwar's encouragement to teachers and researchers of Islamia University Bahawalpur is commendable.

In a special briefing on this occasion, Director of Research, Innovation and Commercialization, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Atif said that recently Islamia University Bahawalpur's ORC has received approval from the Higher education Commission.

Currently, Islamia University Bahawalpur has published 2351 papers, 52 research projects are in progress, 7 laboratories are currently working on a commercial scale in the university, 3 patents have been approved and 6 patents are being worked on.

Similarly, Islamia University has 15 research journals recognized by the Higher Education Commission. Under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Orak is working to improve manpower and efficiency in research and sustainable development.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti, Dean of Faculty of Social Science, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dean of Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Dean of Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Nasir Hameed Director Information Bahawalpur and Muhammad Tayyab Assistant Commissioner General were present.

